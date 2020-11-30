Police collect toys for area children

Shoppers making their way to stores over Thanksgiving weekend were able to also support an annual program that helps put toys under Christmas trees of children in need.

From Nov. 27-29, the Beatrice Police Department set up shop outside the Beatrice Walmart with its mobile command bus for the fifth annual Stuff the Cruiser event.

Beatrice police officer Derrick Hosick, who organizes the event, said he was impressed with this year’s turnout.

“It went well; we did just under what we did last year as far as physical toys donated,” he said. "It was really busy Saturday and then Sunday with the wind and cold it was a little harder for people to get out. Monetary donations were significant and we raised just under $2,500. That’s nice and we can make up for some of the difference in toy donations and use that money for the actual presentation part of giving the presents away to make that a magical experience, as well.”

On Friday at 10 a.m. a convoy of police vehicles will make its way to the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA to drop off the toys collected. Hosick said donations will still be accepted in person at the police department until the delivery is made.

The police department partners with the YMCA, which will handle the distribution side of the program next week.