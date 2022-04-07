Police department donates vests to Ukraine

Ballistic vests once owned by the Beatrice Police Department will be used by Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

Beatrice Police Lt. Jay Murphy said the department contributed 20 vests to a program headed up by the Nebraska State Patrol.

“They were asking different agencies if they could collect expired vests or ballistics we no longer use,” Murphy said. “They were going to ship those to Ukraine. We had several of them still downstairs in our clothing room and we gathered up close to 20 ballistics and covers and brought those up to the state patrol.”

The equipment was shipped out last week. Murphy said vests expire after five years, and many that were donated would have likely been otherwise thrown away.

“All the ballistics have an expiration date after five years, but just because they expire, I’m assuming for liability purposes, they still work but are recommended to be replaced after five years,” Murphy said. “Also, the deterioration depends on if you leave it out in your car in the heat or cold. That will deteriorate them, but even then they may still work after the expiration date. We just always make it a habit to replace them within the five year period.”

He added the vests consist of panels on the front and back, as well as a trauma plate to protect the midsection and chest.

Purchased new, the vests cost around $800 each.

“We’re all pretty happy to know that they’re at least going to get some use,” Murphy said.

