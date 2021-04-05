Police department promotes officer to night sergeant position

“I, Derrick Hosick, do solemnly swear that I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Nebraska against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear a true faith and allegiance to the same, and that I take this obligation freely without mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will faithfully and impartially perform the duties of the office of police sergeant according to law and to the best of my ability,” Hosick said. “I do further swear that I do not advocate, nor am I a member of any political party that advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States or this state by force or violence, and that during such time in this position I will not advocate nor become a member of any political party or organization that advocates the government of the United States or this state by force or violence, so help me God.”