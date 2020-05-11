Police find man hiding in closet
View Comments

Police find man hiding in closet

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice man was arrested Saturday evening for violating a harassment order after police found the man hiding in the upper shelving of a closet inside the home.

Police responded to a home in the 900 block of Market Street shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday evening for a reporter of a possible harassment order violation and a suicidal male. During a search of the home police found Aaron Bstandig hiding in the upper shelving of a closet.

Bstandig was served the harassment order on May 6 and instructed not to have contact with the reporting party. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police restrained Bstandig and transported him to the Gage County Detention Center where he was issued a summons for harassment order violation.

View Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News