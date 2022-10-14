Police help return stuffed toy to Beatrice todder

Phoenix Rademacher, 3, took his blue stuffed rabbit, Bingo, everywhere he went.

Earlier this month Phoenix had gone to the community preschool to play on the playground with his cousins and had forgotten Bingo when he left.

Ashley Rademacher, Phoenix’s mom, said that she and several other people had gone back and looked for Bingo, but were unable to locate the toy.

“I knew it was a long-shot, but posted on (the Facebook page) Beatrice Neighborhood Watch hoping someone would find Bingo and return it,” said Rademacher.

Rademacher said Phoenix had gotten Bingo when he was a baby as a gift from his grandparents.

“He’s seen some rough days," she wrote of Bingo. "His face is a little smooshed in and he has black beady eyes. Phoenix chewed on his nose when he was teething. Bingo has been loved a lot, but it’s Phoenix’s favorite stuffed toy.”

Beatrice police officer Ethan Jordan said he was field training a new officer and had seen the post.

“We found it at the preschool behind a trash can and were able to get it to his mom," Jordan said. "He was sleeping, but he was able to wake up with his bunny rabbit the next morning.

“It was a good opportunity to show the new officer that we don’t just answer calls for service or make traffic stops. We can go out of our way to do some things that might mean a lot to someone."

Ashley was so appreciative that Officer Jordan had returned Bingo that she posted a follow-up Facebook post thanking him.

Phoenix had the opportunity to meet Officer Jordan on Friday afternoon, and although he was shy, he offered a “thank you” while holding tightly to Bingo.

Coincidentally, Phoenix will be dressing up as Chase, a police officer on his favorite television show, "Paw Patrol," for Halloween.