Police identify suspect who fired crossbow at officers

Police have identified the suspect who fired a crossbow at authorities during a standoff last week.

On Nov. 30, police arrested Douglas E. Kasl, 47, at his residence.

Officers with Beatrice Police Department and Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 Block of North 17th Street for a subject in mental distress who had barricaded himself in his home. A female reported that the subject had a knife and crossbow with him, and was threatening to kill himself.

Upon arrival, a press release stated officers made contact with Kasl. He fired a crossbow bolt in the direction of the officers.

Officers continued to talk to Kasl, attempting to calm him down. He then ruptured a gas line inside of the house.

Due to the threat to public safety and several homes near the location, Beatrice Fire and Rescue shut off the gas to the residence. It was later discovered that the hissing sound possibly came from small propane bottles.

The Beatrice SWAT team was able to vent the gas from the residence by breaking basement windows. Kasl then began shooting fireworks inside the residence and at the officers, causing the attic to catch fire.

With the building on fire, SWAT officers made entry and Kasl attempted to hit officers. Arrest documents state a Taser was deployed, and once the Taser stopped Kasl continued to resist police from putting his hands behind his back.

Once outside, he was searched and police found a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Beatrice Fire Department then took over the scene and extinguished the fire. Kasl was taken to Lincoln Crisis Center for evaluation, and was booked into the Gage County Detention Center on Friday for offenses of first-degree arson, third offense resisting arrest, attempted third-degree assault of an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of explosives to commit a felony and use of explosives to damage or destroy property.