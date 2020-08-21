Police looking for missing Beatrice man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A search remains underway for a Beatrice man who went missing last week.

Robert “Bobby” Barton was reported missing by a friend and has not been seen since the evening of Saturday, Aug. 15.

Beatrice Police Investigator Erin Byrne said he was last seen walking into the tree line at Riverside Park, and he may have gone into the river.

“I would say more the river than not,” Byrne said. “The problem we have is nobody saw him go into the water. We don’t have that, so if we assume he went in the water, we don’t want to just focus on the river if something else might have happened. He just may not want to be found.”

Byrne added that some of Barton’s items were found near the tree line.

Barton is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Barton has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black shorts.

Anyone who has contact with Barton, or know where he is, is asked to contact the Beatrice Police Department at 402-223-4080.

