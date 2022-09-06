 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Police make drug arrest after traffic stop

  • 0

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug violations after stopping a vehicle for having a red light on it.

At around 2 a.m. Friday Beatrice police observed a vehicle traveling east on West Court Street with a red illuminated Chevrolet symbol on the front.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as 45-year-old Melvin Lear.

Arrest documents state Lear told the officer he was unaware it was illegal to have a red illuminated light on the front of a vehicle.

He got out and removed the light.

During the traffic stop, documents state the officer could smell marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. A

A second unit was called, and during a search of Lear police found a small container that had a leafy green substance and smelled of marijuana. A small black container with a THC product was also located.

People are also reading…

During a search of the vehicle officers found a container that had a glass pipe with white residue commonly associated with methamphetamine. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Lear was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a prohibited red light on the front of his vehicle.

0 Comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beatrice woman shot at, robbed

Beatrice woman shot at, robbed

The Beatrice woman alleged that two men who had been driving her to get a car in Lincoln instead shot at her, attacked her and robbed her of $10,000 cash. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News