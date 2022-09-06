Police make drug arrest after traffic stop

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug violations after stopping a vehicle for having a red light on it.

At around 2 a.m. Friday Beatrice police observed a vehicle traveling east on West Court Street with a red illuminated Chevrolet symbol on the front.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as 45-year-old Melvin Lear.

Arrest documents state Lear told the officer he was unaware it was illegal to have a red illuminated light on the front of a vehicle.

He got out and removed the light.

During the traffic stop, documents state the officer could smell marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. A

A second unit was called, and during a search of Lear police found a small container that had a leafy green substance and smelled of marijuana. A small black container with a THC product was also located.

During a search of the vehicle officers found a container that had a glass pipe with white residue commonly associated with methamphetamine. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Lear was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a prohibited red light on the front of his vehicle.