Police make drug arrest after traffic stop

  • Updated
Alexis Wieskamp

Police arrested a woman for a drug violation following a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday a Beatrice police officer was patrolling in the area of South Eighth and Bell streets when he spotted a black sedan traveling south on Eighth Street.

Arrest documents state the officer identified the driver of the vehicle as 25-year-old Alexis Wieskamp, who the officer knew had a suspended license. A records check showed her license was suspended, and that she has at least two driving under suspension convictions in the last two years.

The officer advised Wieskamp she was being cited and requested to search the vehicle, to which arrest documents state she consented.

During the search, officers found a brown vial with a black screw top inside a purse on the front passenger seat.

The vial had a white residue inside it, and field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Wieskamp was placed under arrest without incident for possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.

