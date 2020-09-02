Police make weapon violations arrest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice police arrested a transient this week for weapons violations while serving an arrest warrant.

Just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a Beatrice police officer recognized a man identified as James L. Orton, 36, walking to a car in the 1200 block of South Eighth Street.

Arrest documents state the officer knew Orton to have an active arrest warrant for burglary.

The warrant stated Orton was charged following a June 8 burglary in the 600 block of Garden Street.

Orton got into the driver’s seat of the car and was approached by officers.

He was removed from the car and taken into custody without incident.

Officers found a knife in a sheath between Orton and the center console of the vehicle that couldn’t be seen until Orton was removed from the car.

Arrest document state Orton is a convicted felon out of Oklahoma from 2004.

He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon.

