Police offer safety tips for Halloween

Sunday is Halloween, and authorities are reminding Sunland residents to use caution as trick-or-treaters make their way out to collect candy.

Beatrice Police Lt. Jay Murphy advised costumes should be reflective, and children should beware of strangers.

“The normal things are to wear bright or fluorescent clothing or fluorescent tape on their costumes, or something just in case they’re out past dark,” he said. “Have the parents check the candy before kids eat it and things like that. People never know anymore.”

Motorists are also advised to be cautious while driving and keep a look out for excited children who may forget to look for cars before entering the street. Parents should keep a close eye on children they take trick-or-treating and talk to them about being careful.

“The thing I think is really important is to watch for distracted drivers,” Murphy said. “You see a lot of drivers on their phone so when crossing the street make sure no cars are coming because you can't guarantee they see you, so you need to watch out for them.

“If you are young, make sure you have an adult or somebody responsible going out with you. We hope that parents don't send their young kids out alone and don’t stop and talk to anyone in vehicles you don’t know.”

Murphy added the department doesn’t typically deal with an increased number of calls during the holiday, and urged parents to take the proper safety precautions to stay safe this Halloween.

“A lot of this stuff you hear every year, but as things get worse year after year with distracted drivers and people that try to pick up young kids, the world has gone crazy a little bit so just keep an eye out.”

