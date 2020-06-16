Police pull woman from Big Blue River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Beatrice woman was taken into protective custody Tuesday morning after officers retrieved her from the Big Blue River.

Beatrice Police Lt. Jay Murphy said the call originated as a disturbance between a male and female, but as of Tuesday afternoon officers had not identified the male involved.

The 27-year-old woman was in the area of Sumner and West Court streets when police were called.

“She was battling some mental issues and just wandered off,” Murphy said. “We kept an eye on her until we could figure out what was going on, and the next thing you know she hops in the river.”

Two officers entered the Big Blue River to retrieve the woman, who entered the water on the north side of the 200 block of West Court Street. She was taken into protective custody and transported to a crisis center in Lincoln.

The woman was uninjured.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue was also dispatched, but did not need to conduct a water rescue.

