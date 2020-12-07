Police remember former officer who passed away

Beatrice police are mourning the loss of a former lieutenant who passed away Friday night.

Mike Oliver, who worked at the department for more than 20 years, died following a car crash on Friday. He was 54 years old.

Police Lt. Jay Murphy is one of the officers who knew Oliver the longest and frequently worked with him.

“When he first started out, he and I hung out a lot together,” Murphy said. “He loved golfing and we did a lot of that. We worked the same shift for several years. Outside of work we would go out and do stuff together and our families would do stuff together.

“Mike was one of those guys who would do anything for you and one of those guys who also spoke his mind as well. A really long time ago we made a pact that we would never beat around the bush with each other. It just drove us crazy when people did that. We never did that to each other and he was just one of those guys who would really speak his mind.”

Oliver began at the department in the early 1990s. He retired from the department around three years ago following a medical issue that left him missing pieces of his memory.

