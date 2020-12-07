Police remember former officer who passed away

Beatrice police are mourning the loss of a former lieutenant who passed away Friday night.
Mike Oliver, who worked at the department for more than 20 years, died following a car crash on Friday. He was 54 years old.
Police Lt. Jay Murphy is one of the officers who knew Oliver the longest and frequently worked with him.
“When he first started out, he and I hung out a lot together,” Murphy said. “He loved golfing and we did a lot of that. We worked the same shift for several years. Outside of work we would go out and do stuff together and our families would do stuff together.
“Mike was one of those guys who would do anything for you and one of those guys who also spoke his mind as well. A really long time ago we made a pact that we would never beat around the bush with each other. It just drove us crazy when people did that. We never did that to each other and he was just one of those guys who would really speak his mind.”
Oliver began at the department in the early 1990s. He retired from the department around three years ago following a medical issue that left him missing pieces of his memory.
Support Local Journalism
“About three years ago, almost to the day, was his first medical episode. That was pretty shocking to me,” Murphy said. “I went up and visited him when he was still in a coma and thought there was no way he could pull out of this, but he came out of it and lost a lot of memories of things. He did remember me because we’ve had a pretty good past. We remained friends and I got to see him here and there.”
The crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 77 just south of Pickrell Road.
A preliminary accident investigation by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office stated Oliver was driving a Chevrolet pickup northbound on the highway when the vehicle crossed through the median and both southbound lanes of traffic, went through the west ditch and came to rest in a pasture.
Witnesses responded to the scene where they found Oliver unresponsive, but were unable to gain access to the truck. Deputies gained access as rescue units arrived and Oliver was determined to be deceased at that time.
An autopsy was conducted, and it was determined Oliver’s death was not due to injuries from the crash.
Murphy said he last got to see Oliver when Oliver went to the police department for a visit when his wife, who works for the attorney general’s office, needed to look at some reports.
“Mike decided to tag along with her,” Murphy said. “I hadn’t seen him in several months. I’ve got to think God played a part in that, just bringing him down here to visit with me and a few people he remembered. When I got a call Friday night about the accident, it was shocking to say the least. There a lot of good memories I had of him golfing and things like that. We had a lot of good times together.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.