Policing from the skies: BPD begins drone program

Beatrice residents will need to look to the skies to see the Beatrice Police Department’s newest tool: a DJI Air 2S drone.

Christened BOB, or the Beatrice Observation Bird, the drone will assist in a number of police activities, according to one of the nascent drone program’s leaders, Officer Joe McCormick.

“It will be especially useful in search and rescues,” McCormick said. “Maybe it’s someone with dementia or a kid who got lost… You put this thing up in the sky, and you’re seeing on the other side of cars and trees you couldn’t easily see on the ground.”

The $1,000 for BOB came entirely from a grant from the Beatrice Walmart, and McCormick said all future spending on drones will come from grants and outside sources. This recent purchase marks BPD’s first step into the brave new world of police drones.

McCormick said he’s looking into funding for procuring a $15,000 police-specific drone, equipped with thermal vision and a speaker for communication.

“I think it’s important we familiarize ourselves with what technology is out there,” Chief John Hickman said when he started his role at the head of BPD in June. “We can’t be scared to try new things. These tools can really help with our day-to-day police work.”

McCormick said he and Sergeant Brian Carver began spearheading the initiative in October 2021.

McCormick’s interest in drone technology came in two parts. He first purchased a drone for personal use.

“I used it to check on my animals one hot day,” he said. “But in about that same time frame, I saw some movement in a bean field going over to a corn field. So I went back and it ended up being an autistic kid who had wandered 15 miles from Beatrice. I kind of put those two worlds together. If I wouldn’t have seen him when I did, how were we ever going to find him? We started talking about how lucky we were on that situation. And I talked about what I did with my drone and how that worked.”

BPD’s drone will be used in a number of settings, McCormick said, but it will still be governed by the standard police restraints, including the Fourth Amendment and warrant requirements. McCormick said, in the case of a search, if a drone sees something that an officer cannot, the drone’s vision does not constitute probable cause.

“This isn’t about surveillance,” McCormick said.

McCormick said this drone will be limited to daytime activity and must remain within sight of its pilot.

Those operating the drone for police purposes need a remote pilot small unmanned aircraft system license, which features the same coursework as those learning to pilot a plane. But for now, McCormick is happy to man his aerial vehicle while staying on stable ground.

“I hate flying,” he said. “It has to have four wheels and be on the ground.”

McCormick said this first $1,000 drone will serve as a kind of trial run for possible future drones.