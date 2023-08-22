A portion of Court Street in the downtown area will close for up to six weeks as crews work on a water main project in the area.

The city of Beatrice previously contracted Myers Construction to complete the downtown water main replacement project. The city and Myers Construction modified the original construction schedule to better accommodate businesses during busier times, such as Homestead Days.

Now, in an effort to ensure that construction is not ongoing during the holiday season downtown, Myers will begin working at Fourth and Court streets heading east.

A press release stated that several discussions between the city, traffic engineers, Myers Construction and Main Street Beatrice have focused on the traffic plan while crews work from Fourth to Seventh streets, where a much larger number of service lines exist. After much consideration, the collective decision was made to close Court Street from Second to Seventh streets during this portion of the project. This will allow crews to work the most safely and efficiently, and speed up the project to avoid construction in the area over the holiday season.

“We understand that construction and street closures associated with this project impact businesses, residents, and drivers,” the press release stated. “We continue to balance the need for water infrastructure improvements with the inconveniences these improvements can bring while being mindful of the impact on the community as a whole.”

During this time, westbound traffic will be routed to Ella Street, while eastbound traffic will be routed to Market Street. Local traffic can access businesses using adjacent streets or alley access, as available. The street closure is anticipated to begin early next week and last approximately six weeks.