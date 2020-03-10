Principal kisses pig as prize to students for fundraising efforts

Beatrice elementary students had a difficult decision to make.

Who would you rather see kiss a pig, the principal or school counselor?

For students at Lincoln Elementary, the vast majority wanted to see their principal, Kevin Janssen, pucker up.

And Janssen did just that on Monday, in front of a gym full of screaming, laughing students.

The stunt was for a good cause, as the students raised money as part of the Pennies for Patients fundraiser.

“All students were given a little box and had a choice if you wanted to do this or not,” said Jill Rice, school counselor. “But the things is that the whole school worked together to raise some money for the program, Pennies for Patients for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“We raised pennies, dimes, nickels, quarters and dollars, and as students brought their change in they got to decide which piggy bank they wanted to put it in. If they wanted to see me kiss a pig they put it in my piggy bank. If they wanted to see Mr. Janssen Kiss a pig, they put the money in his piggy bank.”

When the totals were added up, Rice’s piggy bank had $68. Janssen’s had $267, meaning he had to lock lips with a pig.