Prison given in pursuit case

A Beatrice man who led police on a chase through Beatrice was sentenced to prison in Gage County District Court.

Darrian Norman, 23, appeared in court Wednesday for sentencing in two cases, where he was sentenced to a total of four years in prison.

In one of the cases Norman was previously sentenced to probation, which was revoked following a subsequent arrest. Defense Attorney Lee Timan asked Judge Rick Schreiner to keep Norman on probation, but Schreiner said his lengthy criminal history justified a prison sentence.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with you,” Schreiner said. “You’ve had plenty of opportunities, Mr. Norman. You don’t have to live like this, you choose to. Then every time you end up in this situation you come begging somebody like me for a break. You don’t need a break from me, you need a break from you. Until you figure that out, you’re going to continue to show up in court and tell everybody how wonderful you’re doing since the last time you broke the law. We frankly don’t want to hear it anymore.”

In the most recent case, Norman was sentenced to a total of two years in prison for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. A third charge of possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony was previously dismissed. Following his release Norman will be required to serve 24 months of post-release supervision.

Norman was previously sentenced to probation for a 2018 case where he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance. That probation was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in that case to be served consecutively, totaling a four-year sentence.

Norman was arrested in January after a pursuit through Beatrice. Police learned he was in the area and had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Police spotted a white Chrysler stopped in front of a building in the area and Norman was observed to be the driver. The officer activated his emergency lights, and Norman put the car in reverse and backed down the street for half a block, colliding with a light pole and causing a tire puncture.

Documents state he continued backing and accelerated onto Grant Street.

He was pursued through town, and eventually stopped near the intersection of 16th and Market streets.

Documents state he ran multiple stop signs and maintained a speed of around 30 mph. Once stopped, he was arrested without further incident. During an inventory of the vehicle a five-inch dagger was located on the driver’s side floorboard.

Documents state Norman has previous convictions for flight to avoid arrest from 2018 and 2020.

In the 2018 case, Norman was arrested after reports he was at a residence in the 1300 block of Market Street trying to knock the door down. Police found Norman at the back door of the residence.

He refused to raise both his hands when ordered by police until after the officer pointed a pistol at him. He was searched, and in his pocket police found a scale with a white powdery substance on it. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

