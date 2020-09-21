Prison given in sexual assault case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice man convicted of sexual assault was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday morning.

William T. Kelley, 49, was sentenced to five years on two charges in Gage County District Court, with the sentences running consecutive, for a total of 10 years.

Kelley was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor and third-degree sexual assault of a child, though the charges were both reduced to intentional child abuse, class 3A felonies, as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecuting attorney George Welch said Kelley provided the victim and another girl with drugs and alcohol, and caused immense damage to the victim’s mental health.

“He, Mr. Kelley, took advantage of a young woman in a vulnerable state,” Welch said. “It’s apparent from her statement and other accounts that she’s given that Mr. Kelley was a person she trusted and looked up to. He was her softball coach, he was a strong male figure in her life. That’s the kind of people we need in society, people to help shape our youth, show them how to lead life the right way. Mr. Kelley violated that trust.”

Defense attorney Timothy Noerrlinger pointed out that Kelley has already spent a lengthy amount of time incarcerated, and has taken advantage of rehabilitation services during that time.