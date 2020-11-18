Prison given in sexual assault case

A Beatrice man was sentenced to prison Wednesday following a sexual assault that occurred earlier this year.

Joseph C. Hochstein, 36, was sentenced to two years in prison for tampering with a witness, one year for each of two counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one year for negligent child abuse. The sentences will run consecutive, totaling five years in prison.

Hochstein will also serve one year on post release supervision and be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years following his release.

Defense attorney Lee Timan argued that the victims and Hochstein had differing views of what happened, and the case would have been difficult to prove had it gone to trial.

But Judge Rick Schreiner said Hochstein greatly benefited from an earlier plea agreement and the judge was inclined to believe the victims.