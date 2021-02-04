Prison sentence given in District Court

A prison term was given in Gage County District Court to a man who was found in a rural Pickrell garage without permission.

Jason L. Rohrs, 48, was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance. Two additional charges, first-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia, were previously dismissed.

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner ordered that the prison term will be served concurrent to two Lancaster County cases, for which Rohrs was already incarcerated.

Rohrs was arrested in May 2019 by Gage County Sheriff’s deputies after reports of a man trying to enter a residence.

Arrest documents stated the reporting person said a man was in their garage on Highway 77 north of the Pickrell corner.

When deputies arrived they were informed a man, later identified as Rohrs, was a car in the attached garage.

Documents noted that Rohrs was highly animated and paranoid, appearing to have been under the influence of drugs.

When asked by deputies, he said he had taken methamphetamine and there were drugs in a bag in the car.

The reporting party told deputies the garage door had been closed.