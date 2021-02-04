 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prison sentence given in District Court
View Comments

Prison sentence given in District Court

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

A prison term was given in Gage County District Court to a man who was found in a rural Pickrell garage without permission.

Jason L. Rohrs, 48, was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance. Two additional charges, first-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia, were previously dismissed.

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner ordered that the prison term will be served concurrent to two Lancaster County cases, for which Rohrs was already incarcerated.

Rohrs was arrested in May 2019 by Gage County Sheriff’s deputies after reports of a man trying to enter a residence.

Arrest documents stated the reporting person said a man was in their garage on Highway 77 north of the Pickrell corner.

When deputies arrived they were informed a man, later identified as Rohrs, was a car in the attached garage.

Documents noted that Rohrs was highly animated and paranoid, appearing to have been under the influence of drugs.

When asked by deputies, he said he had taken methamphetamine and there were drugs in a bag in the car.

The reporting party told deputies the garage door had been closed.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and police found a mason jar inside a black bag that contained a crystal substance later identified as methamphetamine. A total of 15.5 grams was recovered.

Two glass pipes with residue were also found in the bag, as well as several hypodermic needles. Identification belonging to Rohrs was also in the bag.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News