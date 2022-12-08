Prison sentence given in Gage County drug case

A Lincoln man was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison for attempted distribution of a controlled substance after failing to complete a probation term from the 2018 arrest.
Mario Martinez Jr., 25, appeared in Gage County District Court Thursday afternoon for sentencing on the single charge.
He was previously ordered to a 48-month probation term in the case, though District Court Judge Rick Schreiner said that Martinez, who is currently in custody in Lancaster County for a drug violation, made minimal attempts at probation.
“The report indicates that you’ve been on probation for more than half of your term and you’ve made minimal progress,” Schreiner said. “You continue to use substances, you don’t show up for your probation meetings. When you were participating to some degree, you would log in and out of those groups that you were given the opportunity to participate in, and you weren’t fully participating in those groups… Really, you’ve done basically nothing on probation, and here you are asking me to continue you on probation, and I really have no hopes that you’ll do anything.”
People are also reading…
Schreiner said Martinez was still using marijuana more than a year into the probation term, and failed to show up for meetings.
Martinez was arrested in August 2018 after Beatrice police used confidential informants to purchase $40 of cocaine.