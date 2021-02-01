Prison sentences given in Johnson County cases

Two men were sentenced to prison terms in Johnson County Monday in separate criminal cases.

James Pilcher, 30, an inmate at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, was sentenced on Monday in Johnson County District Court for an October 2018 assault with a weapon. According to Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith, during this incident, a staff member was retrieving an item from Pilcher's cell, when Pilcher reached out through the hatch in his cell door and swung a makeshift knife at the staff member, striking him in the abdomen and causing a superficial puncture wounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner sentenced Pilcher to 10-20 years in addition to Pilcher's current prison sentence, which was set to end in 2022. Pilcher is serving a sentence of six years for assault convictions out of Lancaster County.

Dylan Boyle, 28, of Syracuse, was also sentenced on Monday in Johnson County District Court for drug charges stemming from a March 2020 traffic stop by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. According to Smith, during the stop deputies found methamphetamine, a portable scale, and other drug paraphernalia in Boyle's car.

Schreiner sentenced Boyle to two years, in addition to a prison sentence Boyle is currently serving for drug convictions in Otoe County. That sentence was set to end in August.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0