Prison term given for 2017 burglary

A Seward man was sentenced to prison in Gage County District Court for his role in a 2017 burglary.

Bobby R. Briggs, 28, appeared in court Wednesday to be sentenced for one count of being an accessory to burglary, a class 4 felony. The charge was reduced from burglary, a class 2A felony, as part of a plea agreement.

Before the sentence of two years in prison was pronounced, defense attorney Dustin Garrison asked Judge Rick Schreiner to consider that Briggs maintained he did not actively participate in the burglary.

“Mr. Briggs has been adamant from day one that he did not participate in this burglary, that he was with the individuals at the scene of the burglary but he remained in the car,” Garrison said. “We asked that some testing be done or some fingerprints be taken to determine whether or not his fingerprints or DNA were located within the home.”

Jude Schreiner said Briggs’ lengthy criminal history, including multiple thefts, was a factor in his decision. Briggs also has a pending criminal case in Lancaster County.

The burglary occurred in September 2017, and Brigss was arrested in October 2018.

According to an arrest warrant, the burglary occurred on East Birch Road near Adams.