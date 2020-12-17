Prison term given for fifth DUI conviction

An Omaha man was sentenced to prison in Gage County District Court Thursday for his fifth driving under the influence conviction.

Valentin Rakhmanov, 36, was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for a class 2A felony county of driving under the influence. The sentence will be followed by a 15-year license revocation.

A second charge of driving with a revoked license was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rakhmanov was arrested on a Saturday in February after a Beatrice police officer was traveling northbound on Sixth Street and saw a maroon Chevrolet pickup driving with no rear license plate or in-transit tag.

Arrest documents state the driver appeared to be having trouble maintaining his lane and the pickup crossed into another lane at least once.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Rakhmanov.

A records check showed Rakhmanov’s ignition interlock permit had expired in 2017 and that he was on a 15-year license revocation. He has previous DUI convictions from September 2005, two in January 2017 and March 2013.

Rakhmanov showed signs of impairment during field sobriety maneuvers and was placed under arrest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2