Prison term given to felon in possession of weapon

A Beatrice man who was arrested after fleeing police last year was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday.

Patrick Wahlstrom, 28, was sentenced in Gage County District Court to three years in prison for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and another three years for third-degree assault on an officer. The sentences will be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to three years for another count of assaulting an officer, though that sentence will run concurrent, resulting in a total of six years.

The prison term will be followed by 42 total months of post release supervision.

Additional charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm and obstructing a police officer were previously dismissed as part of an agreement.

Wahlstrom requested a probation sentence, though Judge Rick Schreiner said the defendant’s lengthy criminal history was a key factor in his decision.

“The state of Nebraska has been dealing with you since 2006,” Schreiner said. “You bring nothing to the table in Gage County. You are a taker. We’ve tried to help you all we can. The juvenile court tried to solve your problems. We were unsuccessful.”

