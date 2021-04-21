Prison term given to felon in possession of weapon

A Beatrice man who was arrested after fleeing police last year was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday.
Patrick Wahlstrom, 28, was sentenced in Gage County District Court to three years in prison for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and another three years for third-degree assault on an officer. The sentences will be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to three years for another count of assaulting an officer, though that sentence will run concurrent, resulting in a total of six years.
The prison term will be followed by 42 total months of post release supervision.
Additional charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm and obstructing a police officer were previously dismissed as part of an agreement.
Wahlstrom requested a probation sentence, though Judge Rick Schreiner said the defendant’s lengthy criminal history was a key factor in his decision.
“The state of Nebraska has been dealing with you since 2006,” Schreiner said. “You bring nothing to the table in Gage County. You are a taker. We’ve tried to help you all we can. The juvenile court tried to solve your problems. We were unsuccessful.”
Schreiner said some of Wahlstrom’s previous offenses include assault, burglary, theft, concealed weapons violations and drug possession.
Wahlstrom was arrested last June after deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Blue Springs to investigate reports he was in possession of a firearm.
Wahlstrom is a convicted felon and is prohibited to possess firearms and other dangerous instruments, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
At a later date, a Beatrice police officer spotted Wahlstrom’s vehicle at 1118 W. Scott St. When the Beatrice officers identified themselves and attempted to contact Wahlstrom near the apartment door on the south side of the building, Wahlstrom ran off, but was caught and detained after a pursuit on foot by the officers.
A revolver that matched the description given by witnesses as having been seen in Wahlstrom’s possession was located in the area where Wahlstrom had been initially contacted by police officers.
The keys to Wahlstrom’s car were located next to the revolver, the press release stated. After a police K-9 conducted a sniff of Wahlstrom’s vehicle and an indication for the presence of drugs was given by the dog, the vehicle was searched. A machete with a 20-inch blade was recovered.
While being booked, Wahlstrom assaulted a Gage County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and a Gage County deputy.