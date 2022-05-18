Probation given in Gage County child pornography case

A transient who used WiFi from a Beatrice residence to download child pornography was sentenced to probation Wednesday in Gage County District Court.

Patrick A. Good, 39, was sentenced to 36 months of probation for a single charge of possessing child pornography, a class 2A felony.

Three additional felony counts against Good were dismissed as part of an agreement.

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner said the case involved a serious charge, though Good has a very low criminal history and scored favorably during a presentence investigation.

“Given your lack of criminal history and the information that I have in the presentence investigation, that leads me to believe that you can be rehabilitated,” he said.

Good also spent 11 months in Gage County jail during the pendency of the case.

Good was arrested last April after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted an investigation into a BitTorrent network where offenders were sharing child pornography.

During the investigation authorities identified files that contained videos of prepubescent females performing sexual acts.

Authorities traced the downloads to a Beatrice address in the 400 block of West Court Street. Documents state they conducted surveillance at the address and served a search warrant on June 8, 2021.

The investigation found that Good had been living in a blue Buick parked outside the residence. He was interviewed, and admitted to using the residence's WiFi to download the videos onto a computer.

