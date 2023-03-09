A Beatrice woman was arrested after illegal drugs were found during a probation search of her residence.

Police were assisting the probation office Wednesday with a search at the residence of 48-year-old Debbie Milligan Wednesday, and arrest documents state Milligan attempted to avoid contact with officers by pretending to be asleep.

She was informed that she was being contacted after allowing people on probation to live in the residence. She provided a large cardboard box that was marked with the person’s name on it.

Milligan was informed they were going to search the bedroom, and she indicated there were illegal items in the room.

In a nightstand next to the bed, police found a plastic baggie with a white crystal substance inside that was consistent with methamphetamine. Also in the drawer was a portable ashtray that contained another bag with a larger crystal rock inside.

The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Milligan was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.