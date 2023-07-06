A Lincoln man was sentenced to probation this week in Gage County for firing shots at a Beatrice building last August.

Jordan W Meyer, 20, appeared in Gage County District Court on Wednesday, where he was sentenced to a total of 60 months of probation for attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony, criminal mischief and attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony.

The firearm charge was reduced to include “amended” and additional charges of discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, four counts of criminal mischief and unauthorized graffiti were dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Meyer was one of two people arrested for shooting at a Beatrice building on Aug. 3.

The Beatrice Police Department received reports of shots being fired at approximately 2:30 a.m. that day, and a residence in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street was hit.

The residence was occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

In February, 18-year-old Colten R. Anderson, of Firth was also sentenced to 60 months of probation for a charge related to the case, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a class 3 felony. He was also ordered to pay $1,075 in restitution as part of the sentencing.