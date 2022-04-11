Professional wrestlers bring bouts to Beatrice

The Midwestern Wrestling Alliance doesn’t start its shows quietly.

Ten wrestlers peacocked their way into the ring, erected on the wood floor of the Beatrice Auditorium. A bell dinged, and the ring erupted with violence. They threw fists, elbows and acrobatics at each other, aiming to be the last man standing.

The battle royal match ended with a co-victory by Van Johnson and Levi McDaniel, the villains of the show who spent their time cowering from fights and lobbing insults at locals.

Brian Plantz, who goes by the stage name Brian Blade, owns MWA. When he’s not bearing his chest and holding up his MWA Championship Belt, Plantz runs Plantz Construction.

“I wanted to be a wrestler since I was a kid,” Plantz said. “I wrestled with my younger brother all the time."

Over time, he figured that would just become a dream deferred, but he attended a wrestling school and eventually acquired MWA.

Plantz said this is the first time MWA has showed in Beatrice since March 2020. Their final show came during the week all major events were getting shut down because of COVID-19.

“We may have been one of the last public events in the country, and it was right here,” he said. “It was 14 months without any matches… It was hard.”

Plantz said he’s happy to be back on the road, bringing their ring and wrestlers all across Nebraska and the Midwest.

The event’s seven matches lasted over two hours and featured 13 wrestlers. Each of the wrestlers had unique attire, a flair of individual personality. Plantz said they wanted to weave in story elements as well.

“You got to see some story,” he said. “We didn’t get to do a lot because the people haven’t seen the characters for so long. But if you paid attention, you could see a story developing.”

Shawn “Hotstuff” Hernandez has worked in professional wrestling since the late 90s.

“Wrestling has taken me all over the world,” Hernandez said. “It’s a universal sport.”

Hernadez became a wrestler because his work as an Arena Football player wasn’t paying the bills. Hernandez regularly appears on the televised Impact Wrestling, but he said he likes doing the smaller, more intimate shows.

“These are my favorite kind of shows,” he said. “When you’re on television, in a big arena, you can’t go out into the crowd… Here, you can have a lot of fun with the crowd.”

That fun with the crowd included audience participation, from the usual cheering and jeering to a kid's legs being used as a battering ram against a wrestler. The final bout with Blade and Hernadez on one team and Van Johnson and Levi McDaniel on the other had the wrestlers fighting in the auditorium steps, right next to more than 75 spectators.

Hernadez said, above all, he loves making a kid’s day.

“My favorite part is getting to see kids’ faces light up,” he said. “Kids need role models. They need superheroes.”

Plantz said he looks forward to being back in Beatrice. He said they plan to be back in the summer.

MWA will put on a show in Lincoln’s Cornhusker Social Club on April 22.

