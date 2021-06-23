Progress being made on new fire station

“Right now, we were able to put in an extra office space, just for who knows what’s going to happen in the future…We’ve got three captains, one for each shift, and right now, like here, they share the same office,” Daake said. “But now, they also share the same desk, the same computer, the same chair. Anybody that’s shared that kind of stuff, especially the chair and how dynamic that can be, so they’re going to each get their own desk in this room, which will be nice because then they don’t have to clean their stuff up after shift, and they can just leave it out like I do and try to work on it the next day.”