Progress being made on new fire station

The Beatrice Fire and Rescue department will have more space to continue providing its services, with room to expand in the future, as construction for the new station works toward its fall of 2021 completion date.
While touring the new station this week, located at the city block between Sixth and Seventh streets and Bell and Scott streets, Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake noted that the apparatus bay alone will be roughly 10,000 feet larger than the current bay located in the city’s municipal auditorium.
“Right now, our apparatus bay is 6,000 square feet,” Daake said. “This is 16,000 square feet, so it’s going to allow us to have space in between vehicles, be able to open doors and not be that close to another vehicle backing in… And we have no pillars to drive around. It has happened a couple of times over the years. The worst one was somebody left the door up on one of the rigs, and ripped the door right off.”
Daake said the bay will also have a drive-through washing area to control storm water runoff, indoor and outdoor entrances to a decontamination area, and carbon monoxide sensors that will cycle new air into the building.
Daake noted that while the project is not to a point where the department know where everything will be located, the station will have a larger office for the Beatrice Rural Fire Department, a back-up emergency console for the dispatch center, a storm shelter that can also be used as a classroom for up to roughly 45 people, a conference room, and separate work stations for each of the departments’ three captains.
“Right now, we were able to put in an extra office space, just for who knows what’s going to happen in the future…We’ve got three captains, one for each shift, and right now, like here, they share the same office,” Daake said. “But now, they also share the same desk, the same computer, the same chair. Anybody that’s shared that kind of stuff, especially the chair and how dynamic that can be, so they’re going to each get their own desk in this room, which will be nice because then they don’t have to clean their stuff up after shift, and they can just leave it out like I do and try to work on it the next day.”
A public entrance to the station will be at the southwest side of the building, and will feature displays on the department’s history.
Daake said after picking out the color for the concrete walls near the entrance, he and City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer were informed that the color was named “Dalmatian”.
For the firefighters and paramedics, who work 24-hour shifts, the new station includes a training tower, a living room, a kitchen and dining area, an outdoor patio, and every two dorm rooms sharing a connected bathroom.
There is also a room for the firefighters’ gear, and Daake said the department and JEO Consulting Group both did extensive travel time studies to ensure response time is as reduced as possible.
“A lot of these spaces look big, but right now we have eight people on shift, and we’re designing this to have 10 people for a 24-hour shift, because we don’t know what the future is going to bring,” Daake said. “It’s just better to add that little extra space today for a minimal cost, as opposed to trying to add something later that’s going to cost thousands of dollars.”
"They're obviously still finishing up the interior of it," Tempelmeyer said about construction. "They've got the drywall hung, but they're working a lot on HVAC, I think they've got some plumbing work to do inside yet, and then a lot of finishing work on the interior yet. Exterior, obviously we still have quite a bit of work to do out there, as well. Most notably, we've got to get the roof on, get that finished up, and then you've got to put in the exterior finishes to the building, as well."
The station costs $8.3 million to complete, and is being funded by an additional half-cent sales tax that will generate around $1 million annually.
"We've been watching our sales tax come in stronger than we anticipated, which is good news," Tempelmeyer said. "Right now, we have more revenue coming in than what our bond payments are, so at this point, hopefully if it continues to go well, we might be able to pay off those bonds earlier than anticipated. But we are ahead of schedule, at this point."
Tempelmeyer said the station is expected to be completed in September or October of this year.
The department has been at the city auditorium since 1965, when they had five vehicles to store in the building. Today, there are 14 vehicles and a trailer in the auditorium, with two more trailers outside.
“We’re all antsy and ready to leave our apartment building, because that’s pretty much what we’re in right now,” Daake said. “It was designed as a temporary fix for us. It wasn’t designed as a fire station, our area was designed as a National Guard armory. We’re looking forward to be able to get into a facility that’s designed for emergency services, and just not have to listen to the neighbors constantly upstairs. We’re excited.”