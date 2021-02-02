Progress continues on two city projects

Preparations for the communications tower at the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building will soon be underway, as the city council approved having Terracon Consultants to perform geotechnical engineering services at the site.
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said that Zephyr Towers, the company that will be erecting the communications tower, asked that the city have the survey done prior to construction. He estimated that once completed, the tower will be roughly 100 feet tall.
“We’ve retained the services of Terracon to come down and essentially drill one hole, and tell us the soil sampling of what’s there and what type of soils they can predict once they hit in and what type of base they would need to then have when they erect the tower,” Tempelmeyer explained.
The city has been posting aerial progress photos of the site on its website.
The site also has a video from the building’s architect, JEO Consulting Group, which shows a 3D model of what the building should look like once it’s completed. The project’s estimated completion date is September of this year.
The council also approved a couple resolutions related to the city taking over trash collection services from the Sanitary Garbage Company, which starts in April.
The first resolution involved entering into an inter-local cooperation agreement to provide trash collection services for the Village of Filley.
Tempelmeyer said that Filley is currently served by Sanitary Garbage, and that the agreement is a five year contract that is currently priced at the same rate Filley is paying now.
“The contract states that they’ll be locked for the first year, after that any increase has to go back to their village board for approval,” Tempelmeyer said. “Their village board cannot withhold consent or approval of a price increase that’s going to be reasonable. Obviously, several dollars probably would not be, but if you’re talking smaller amounts, it should be approved.”
The second resolution involved retaining Geographic Information Services, Inc. to develop garbage collection service routes.
“They will help us input the addresses that we have for all the various customers, and then help us set up the criteria that we want, so we know how to run our routes and make them as efficient as possible,” Tempelmeyer explained. “Certain things that you can put into the routing survey. You can tell it that you only want to make right-hand turns, or that you anticipate that each house will have x number of pounds of trash, and here’s the maximum amount that my truck can hold, so it knows how many houses it can pick up on a certain route. Those are the types of things we’ll be able to put in there to help us develop those routes.”
Tempelmeyer said once the routes are set up, he expects that they will not change much, and that using the GIS is just to help get the city set up.