Proposal would bring high-speed internet to rural Gage County

Gage County officials are moving forward with a proposal that could bring high-speed internet to nearly all residents in the county.

The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a resolution to call for bids as part of a rural broadband project, with the project expected to be awarded in March.

Board member Emily Haxby, who spearheaded the proposal, said last year Gage County was awarded just over $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds that are earmarked for water, sewer or broadband projects.

Under the proposal all of the funds awarded to Gage County would be put toward the project, with the company awarded the project picking up the remainder of the cost over time.

“We’ll be offering up to $4 million to one or multiple internet providers that will be willing to provide high-speed broadband services to as many premises as possible in unincorporated or rural areas of the county, focusing on those that are unserved or underserved, which is the majority of the county other than the southwest corner,” she said. “We need better broadband options.”

Haxby added that the total cost of the broadband project would be somewhere around $10 million, and Gage County will not contribute funds other than those from ARPA under the proposal.

“We will not own or operate the network, but will be a one-time financial supporter to help defray the cost and help provide broadband services to our constituents,” Haxby said. “I really think these ARPA funds offer a great opportunity to help improve local broadband services in our rural areas, especially with the other grant programs that are available. I think we can make a real impact for our residents, and I am excited that we have this opportunity.”

Best case scenario, Haxby said some rural residents could subscribe to the broadband service in around two years, with harder to reach areas receiving service within six years.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said that bringing consistent, high quality internet service to rural areas is becoming more important, especially as some sectors allow people to work from home.

“I have a brother working out of Portland, but he’s here in Beatrice,” Tiemann said. “We’re going to see more of that work from home, people who work in office buildings in cities who now can come back to the farm or a more familiar location if they need that high speed internet.

“This is becoming part of day-to-day life. The more convenient, the more reliable, the more economical and the more obtainable it is in our area, it’s going to be a big positive to us.”

