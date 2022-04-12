Proposed trail to connect Beatrice park to Homestead Park

A proposed trail connecting Homestead National Historical Park to the city of Beatrice is closer to becoming a reality.

The Beatrice City Council agreed on a route for a trail connecting Riverside Park to Homestead’s Heritage Center during its last meeting.

The move came as a major step in what could be a multi-year process, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said.

"If you’re asking about time frame, the next steps are to apply for funding through the Nebraska Department of Transportation,” Tempelmeyer said. “That funding will probably come to you sometime in May or June. Assuming you are awarded that, the last trail we built with these funds took us eight years to build. It's not a quick thing… The National Park Service has been able to handle a lot of the paperwork, so that's been very helpful to us. We'll have to figure out what our match is, as we move forward."

The Council expressed its preference for a south right-of-way alignment for the trail, which Tempelmeyer said would be the safest route.

“The National Park Service paid for Olsson to do a study and try to find some different alignments…” Tempelmeyer said. “Two of them were right along the highway … and then two other alternatives were one on the north side about 35 feet back and one on the south side about 35 feet back… Looking at the different alternatives, it was the feeling of both the National Park Service, the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the City of Beatrice that the south alignment that had the trail 35 feet off of the highway was probably the best route.”

The concrete trail, either 10 or 12 feet wide, would stretch more than three miles and cost $4.65 million. Beatrice covered 20 percent of the cost last time it used a federal surface transportation enhancement grant.

Councilman Joe Billesbach is an avid cyclist and a member of the Big Blue Biking Club. He recently participated in a 120 mile race in Flint Hills, Kansas. He said, despite Beatrice’s great trail system, Homestead National Historical Park remains out of reach for many cyclists and hikers.

“Unfortunately right now, I have never been out to Homestead on my bicycle except for taking back roads,” Billesbach said. “Highway 4 is terrible. There’s no shoulder on it whatsoever, so you cannot ride on it with a bicycle.”

Billesbach said the new trail will help integrate the system and could spur tourism to the area.

“We’re getting a lot of notice from riders all across the nation just because we’re on this trail system right now that stretches from Lincoln through Beatrice down to Marysville,” Billesbach said. “…We have an awful lot of cyclists who ride back and forth on that trail. So if there’s an opportunity to get out west to go out to Homestead, I know it will increase a lot of tourism.”

Homestead National Historical Park’s new superintendent, Betty Boyko, shared that sentiment.

“It will provide hikers and cyclists safe access to the park,” Boyko said. “That’s one of the most important things… It will certainly increase tourism out here and increase tourism to the community.”

Boyko said she is pleased by how many organizations are on board with the plan.

“You know, it’s supported by our general management plan, our foundation documents,” Boyko said. “And then the city of Beatrice and state of Nebraska comprehensive trail plan. When you’re looking at that many entities on the same page, that’s certainly a positive.”

Boyko said she is looking forward to playing a supporting role as the City develops its trail plans westward. She said that the park will look into connecting that trail with trails inside the park once it’s completed.

