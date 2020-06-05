Protest held in Beatrice, one man cited for assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With signs reading “Black lives matter” and “Choose understanding and peace,” a small group of peaceful protesters gathered at Sixth and Lincoln Street on Thursday evening.

“I’m just tired of all of the hate,” said Emmalee Underiner. “I don’t want to be out here, but it’s important.”

“All three of my children are a different race and so this matters to me,” said Ellen Young. “That’s why I’m out here.”

The protesters said they planned to remain peaceful and said several passing cars would honk their horns as they passed. A few had stopped to give them water or a donation.

“When you live in a small town that is predominantly white, you’re going to see a lot of racism,” said Ainsley McGinty. “That’s another reason we want to bring equality to this community. I feel like if a person of color would look at the statistics of Beatrice and want to move here, it would put them off.”

Missy Marlett added that sparking a conversation is an important issue.