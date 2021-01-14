Public Health Solutions opens registration for COVID-19 vaccine

A vaccine registration is available on Public Health Solutions’ website, though people do not need to register to get a vaccination. The registration is a tool for Public Health Solutions to determine numbers of individuals interested and to share the lists with local healthcare providers as they prepare for vaccine clinics.

“We are currently being overwhelmed with individuals calling our office, asking to be manually entered on the registry by our staff,” the statement went on to say. “We are happy to do this but currently, we cannot possibly keep up with the amount of calls we are receiving. We ask for your patience and courtesy when you speak with our staff. We are trying our best to register everyone that does not have access to the internet.”

Public Health Solutions is emphasizing that primary care physicians are the best place to receive a vaccination. When vaccines are available to offer community clinics, Public Health Solutions will make an announcement and contact individuals on the registry.

“This is a chaotic time and we realize the fear of being missed for a COVID vaccination is high right now,” the statement said. “Rest assured we are committed to providing vaccine to everyone in our district who chooses to be vaccinated. We ask for patience and grace as our staff continues to put in long hours to serve our communities in the best way possible.”

