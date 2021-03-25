Public Health Solutions opens vaccination registration to everyone 18 and older

Public Health Solutions is now allowing all interested adults to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.
It was announced that starting Thursday, all residents of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, and Thayer counties who are 18 years and older are eligible to schedule an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination. A press release from Public Health Solutions said this includes anyone with or without comorbidities/high-risk medical conditions.
Public Health Solutions and district healthcare providers have worked together to make the decision in an effort to vaccinate anyone who is wanting a COVID-19 vaccination. Public Health Solutions plans to offer multiple community clinics throughout the district.
The community clinic schedule includes:
Tuesday, April 6: Gage County Fairgrounds, 1000 W. Scott Road, Beatrice.
Thursday, April 15: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 56885 PWF Road, Fairbury.
Thursday, April 22: Fillmore County Fairgrounds, 641 N. Fifth St., Geneva.
Thursday, April 29: Thayer County Fairgrounds, 1302 Fourth St., Deshler.
Beginning Monday, April 5, all clinics in the Public Health Solutions district will be scheduled solely through the state registry system (VRAS). To register, please visit vaccinate.ne.gov. After registering, you will get an email notification when it is time to schedule your appointment.
Only individuals who reside in the PHS district are eligible for vaccination at a PHS community clinic.
The announcement comes almost a week after Public Health Solutions’ risk dial fell to the center of the yellow, “moderate” level.
Of a total 30 cases reported last week, 14 were in Gage, 14 were in Saline, one was in Jefferson and one was in Thayer counties. Fillmore County did not have a confirmed case this week.
Running totals by county now stand at 2,085 in Gage, 1,936 in Saline, 625 in Jefferson, 474 in Thayer and 477 in Fillmore counties, bringing the running total for the five-county district to 5,597.