Public Health Solutions opens vaccination registration to everyone 18 and older

Public Health Solutions is now allowing all interested adults to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.

It was announced that starting Thursday, all residents of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, and Thayer counties who are 18 years and older are eligible to schedule an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination. A press release from Public Health Solutions said this includes anyone with or without comorbidities/high-risk medical conditions.

Public Health Solutions and district healthcare providers have worked together to make the decision in an effort to vaccinate anyone who is wanting a COVID-19 vaccination. Public Health Solutions plans to offer multiple community clinics throughout the district.

The community clinic schedule includes:

Tuesday, April 6: Gage County Fairgrounds, 1000 W. Scott Road, Beatrice.

Thursday, April 15: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 56885 PWF Road, Fairbury.

Thursday, April 22: Fillmore County Fairgrounds, 641 N. Fifth St., Geneva.

Thursday, April 29: Thayer County Fairgrounds, 1302 Fourth St., Deshler.