Public Health Solutions reports additional COVID-19 cases

Public Health Solutions announced additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district, and unveiled new tools on its website to provide statistics and risk levels to the public.
In the last two weeks, Public Health Solutions said there have been 14 additional cases in Gage, 16 in Saline, two in Jefferson, four in Fillmore and 18 in Thayer Counties, bringing the district total to 690.
Total cases by county include 73 in Gage, 560 in Saline, 13 in Jefferson, 22 in Fillmore and 22 in Thayer Counties.
From July 9 through Wednesday, Public Health Solutions received 1,654 lab results. Of those, 54 were positive, three were inconclusive and 1,597 were negative for a positivity rate of 3.26%.
A cumulative total of 6,605 tests have been administered in the PHS district with an overall positivity rate of 10.45%.
Public Health Solutions this week released a COVID-19 dashboard and COVID-19 risk dial. Both documents are available on the PHS website at phsneb.org.
“The risk dial placement is determined by a team at PHS,” Kim Showalter, PHS Health Director, said in a press release. “Our team looks at positivity rates, current case counts and trends, hospital capacity, availability of testing within the district, and any current cluster outbreaks or concerns in our counties.”
The dashboard includes positive case counts, demographics on positive cases, and data on recovery rates for the district.
The dial is a visual indicator of the risk of COVID-19 community spread within the district. Categorized by color, the dial will indicate four categories of risk (low, medium, elevated, severe). A Community Guide is included with the risk dial and will provide recommendations for health and safety precautions, based on the current risk level. The risk dial will provide an overall picture of the COVID-19 risk level across the district and PHS will also note any cluster outbreaks or hotspots within the five counties.
The dashboard and risk dial will be updated weekly, on Friday mornings.
