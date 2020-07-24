Public Health Solutions reports additional COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public Health Solutions announced additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district, and unveiled new tools on its website to provide statistics and risk levels to the public.

In the last two weeks, Public Health Solutions said there have been 14 additional cases in Gage, 16 in Saline, two in Jefferson, four in Fillmore and 18 in Thayer Counties, bringing the district total to 690.

Total cases by county include 73 in Gage, 560 in Saline, 13 in Jefferson, 22 in Fillmore and 22 in Thayer Counties.

From July 9 through Wednesday, Public Health Solutions received 1,654 lab results. Of those, 54 were positive, three were inconclusive and 1,597 were negative for a positivity rate of 3.26%.

A cumulative total of 6,605 tests have been administered in the PHS district with an overall positivity rate of 10.45%.

Public Health Solutions this week released a COVID-19 dashboard and COVID-19 risk dial. Both documents are available on the PHS website at phsneb.org.