Public Health Solutions reports fewer COVID-19 cases this week

Counties in southeast Nebraska saw a slight decrease in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases this week.

According to Public Health Solutions, which oversees five counties in the area including Gage, each county had fewer new cases.

There were 128 confirmed cases in Gage, 68 in Jefferson, 122 in Saline, 41 in Thayer and 50 in Fillmore counties, for a total of 409 new cases in the last week.

The previous week, there were 195 new cases in Gage, 78 in Jefferson, 138 in Saline, 73 in Thayer and 62 in Fillmore counties, for a total of 549 cases.

Overall positivity rates of tests have also fallen for all but one county in the district. The positive rate went from 35.33% to 30.99% in Gage, 31.84% to 28.45% in Jefferson, 37% to 40.13% in Saline, 54.89% to 22.28% in Thayer and 46.62% to 45.87% in Fillmore counties, for an overall positivity rate in the district that went from 38.2% to 32.75%.

Last week the Beatrice Board of Health enacted a mask mandate for the city, requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public places.

The mandate, which will be in effect until Dec. 15, states that individuals must wear a mask while in any indoor public facility, unless actively eating or drinking.