Public hearing on wind turbine regulations to be held Thursday

Gage County Planning and Zoning will once again take up the issue of commercial wind energy in Gage County when the commission meets this week for the first time since COVID-19 halted planning business earlier this spring.

The commission has a meeting scheduled for Thursday, where it will discuss a proposed amendment to the wind regulations.

The topic of amending the regulations has been a controversial topic, and also one that’s dragged on since a proposal to change them was made nearly 1 ½ years ago.

Meetings where wind energy is to be discussed, such as Thursday’s, regularly draw 100 or more people, which was a driving force in not holding meetings for the last four months to encourage social distancing.

Planning and Zoning administrator Lisa Wiegand said Thursday’s meeting will be held at the Hevelone Center at Beatrice High School, with safety measures in place.

“We’re going to practice the best social distancing we can,” she said. “It’s up to the individuals if they want to wear masks for their own protection. It will not be mandatory. However, we will social distance and if we meet a capacity that’s unsafe we will probably close the room and then allow so many others to come in.”