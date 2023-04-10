Public Properties Director Mark Pethoud recently gave the department's annual report to the City Council during their regular meeting.

The division of the city employees three other full-time employees including Max Harder, Terry Brauch and Mike Detert. In addition, 12-15 part-time employees are seasonal from April 15 – October 15.

The team is responsible for all aspects of city owned facilities which includes structural, mechanical and electrical maintenance, in addition to janitorial, lawn care and snow removal. This includes 16 parks and approximately 28 acres of trail. Public Properties mows about 250 acres each week.

Pethoud said Hannibal Park is one of the busiest of the parks in Beatrice.

“With seven ball fields there is something happening there every night of the week from April to October,” he said. “We host an average of 8-10 tournaments every year.”

Chautauqua Park hosts 20 full-service camp sites that are open throughout the year. Eight sites at Riverside Park are open April to November.

Councilman Ted Fairbanks said the only complaint he’s ever heard about the campgrounds was that there was not enough room.

Pethoud gave an overview of the other parks in the community which included playgrounds and picnic shelters with several other amenities.

He noted that the Big Blue Water Park is in its year 23 of an expected 30 year lifespan.

“We will need to think about that in our capital budget,” he said.

Pethoud highlighted recent and current projects overseen by Public Properties, but in cooperation with community organizations. The splash pad and bathroom facility at Sertoma Astro Park, the Hannibal Park ball field improvements and the pickleball courts at Chautauqua Park were at the top of the list. Also included was the trail depot along Standing Bear Trail with the Gage County Foundation.

Councilman Terry Doyle said he was impressed with all of the parks in the community.

“I use the trails a lot and we need to congratulate Mark and his team,” he said. “It’s a big plus for our community.”

City Attorney Taylor Rivera said Mark is instrumental in grants and funding for the city.

“In my short tenure here, I can’t express how instrumental he is with those efforts,” he said. “It makes my job a lot easier.”

Councilman Tim Fralin noted that he has served as a ball tournament director several times and the visitors are amazed at how well they are kept.

“It’s an incredible undertaking,” he said.

Mayor Bob Morgan noted that it’s a piece of economic development for Beatrice.

“I would venture a guess that there is probably not another Class I City around that has the amenities that we have,” he said. “You bring a lot of people to our town and when they come here they spend money.”