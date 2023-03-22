The Community Theatre will be lighting up the stage with PUFFS, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. The show opens Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Community Players Managing Artistic Director Tyler Rinne said the show is goofy and silly, but also has a lot of heart in it.

“That’s what I love about PUFFS,” he said. “It’s incredibly silly, but not at the expense of telling the story.”

Rinne said it’s a tale about fitting in by not fitting in and friendship.

“It’s dedicated to everyone not saving the world,” he said.

Mike Fox has been active in the Community Players Theatre for four years. He plays Wayne Hopkins in PUFFS.

“My character is an orphan who discovers he’s magical,” he said. “He goes to a boarding school and all this craziness happens around him. Wayne has to learn to be normal in an abnormal world.”

Makenna Blum plays Hannah and a few other characters in the show.

“Hannah is awkward and shy,” she said. “She’s a little bit of ditz.”

Blum said Hannah, like a lot of the Puffs, is a background character.

“As an actor for a background character, we can create our own story without a lot of instruction,” she said. "Each puff is not considered important throughout the show, but by the end each one finds they are important in their own way.”

Rinne said several of the actors play several characters in the show.

Blum said it was a lot of fun to change characters sometimes in the same scene.

“It’s a real adrenaline rush,” she said.

Blum began her involvement with the Acting Up program with Community Players when she was in the fifth grade.

“It was really not something I thought I would like until I tried it.”

PUFFS actors will take the stage on March 24, 25, 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be held on March 26 and April 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at beatricecommunityplayers.com/tickets.

Rinne pointed out the Friday and Saturday evening shows contain strong language and adult situations while the Sunday afternoon shows are more appropriate for a younger audience.

“We have a special guest star at each show so it is likely that someone could see six different shows if they came to every performance."