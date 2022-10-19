Pumpkin patch season underway in Sunland

Just northeast of Jansen, Jurgen’s Pumpkin Patch has been entertaining people of all ages for the fall season.

The pumpkin patch opened mid-September and has been busy with visitors enjoying weekend activities.

“We are offering free admission and continue to grow each year,” said Tabetha Frank, owner. “This year we added a donut bus and covered seating. There’s also new basketball hoops, a trike track and a pump to water the ducks.”

Frank said there are a lot of games and activities around the farm which are mostly free, however, there is a charge for the miniature golf, the corn maze and the gold panning. All three activities can be purchased individually or for $12 per person as a bundle.

A food truck offers meals with a snow cone shack, as well. The barn offers snacks and a variety of available items for shopping.

“My parents, Lyle and Mary Jurgens, live on 13th Street in Beatrice and have always went crazy decorating for Halloween and Christmas,” she said. “I always sold pumpkins from the front yard. We just wanted to make it into something bigger.

“We have a lot of older people that might come out and just walk the trail. It fits in every family budget. It's a lot of work."

This weekend there will be pumpkins for sale for $5.

“We had a group of boy scouts that came out and picked the pumpkins and there are a lot,” Frank said.

The pumpkin patch is operated by Lyle and Mary Jurgens, Tabetha Frank and her husband, Justin. Frank said that during the next season they may need to charge admission.

Jurgens Pumpkin Patch is located at 71875 574 Ave. Jansen, NE 68377, and is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Halloween. More information can be found at the Jurgens Pumpkin Patch Facebook page.