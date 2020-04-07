Puppy stolen from porch in Barneston returned to its owner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office says a 3-month-old Lab-mix puppy named Blackbear stolen from a porch in Barneston on Sunday has been returned to its owner.

On Monday, Sgt. Jason Sharp said deputies interviewed a suspect who admitted to taking the dog and giving it to new owners.

But that person refused to share the dog's location.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding a 3-month-old Lab mix puppy named Blackbear stolen from a porch in Barneston on Sunday.

In a news release, Sharp asked anyone with information about the puppy's location to contact the Sheriff's Office and said if the person who has the dog promptly contacts them, no criminal charges would be filed.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, the dog was turned over to an investigator.

"The dog appeared happy, healthy, and did not show any signs of abuse or mistreatment," Sheriff Millard "Gus" Gustafson said in a news release.

He said the owner was contacted and the dog was returned to her.