A Beatrice man was arrested following a pursuit through town that ended with a vehicle crashing into a fence.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday a Beatrice Police Officer saw Zachary Grummert, 27, leave the Git N’ Split in Beatrice and drive west on Bell Street. A records check confirmed that Grummert’s driver’s license was expired. The officer attempted a traffic stop, and arrest documents state the vehicle turned onto Fourth Street and accelerated without stopping.

A pursuit followed, during which Grummert weaved in and out of traffic, ran stop signs and eventually lost control near Court and Reed streets, hitting a fence.

Grummert left the vehicle and fled on foot. He was detained by another officer.

During a search, police found a large amount of cash on Grummert. During an inventory of the vehicle, police found a black zipper pouch with two syringes that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Grummert was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, violating a stop sign, failing to signal, driving with no operator’s license, possession of drug money and willful reckless driving.