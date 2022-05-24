Pursuit leads to downtown crash

A pursuit through Gage County Monday evening resulted in a crash near downtown Beatrice.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m., when a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a Dodge pickup for speeding on Highway 136. The pickup turned on to Third Street and stopped in the driving lane at the intersection with Market Street.

A press release stated that when the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver fled west on Market Street, which is an eastbound one way, and then turned north onto Second Street, a southbound one way.

It then entered the intersection with Highway 136 and struck an eastbound Ford SUV.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were medically cleared at the scene and did not suffer injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, Christopher Drees, 50, of Daykin, was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital. Once released, he was transported to the Gage County jail and lodged for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, speeding, wrong way on a one way street, and disobeying a traffic control device.

