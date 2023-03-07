Gage County deputies arrested a Lincoln man following a pursuit through Beatrice.

On Friday just after 11 p.m. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Evergreen Cemetery near North 33rd and Lincoln streets for a report of a person refusing to leave the cemetery after hours.

The vehicle left just prior to deputies arriving and a short time later a deputy observed the vehicle on East Scott Street in Beatrice. A press release from the sheriff’s office stated the vehicle ran a stop sign at 19th and Scott streets and another at 12th and Scott streets.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued driving. A pursuit ensued with the vehicle west on Scott Street to Sixth Street. The vehicle turned north onto Sixth Street and ran a red light. The pursuit came to an end a short time later when the vehicle stopped on the east side of the Gage County Courthouse.

The driver, Jacob Johnson, 38, of Lincoln, refused to exit his vehicle and ignored verbal commands from deputies for approximately 12 minutes.

Johnson was then removed from his vehicle and taken into custody. Johnson was transported to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office for further evaluation and was arrested for willful reckless driving, fleeing to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of drugs, obstructing an officer and traffic violations.