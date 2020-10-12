Pursuit through Beatrice reaches speeds over 100 mph

A Beatrice man was arrested by police following a pursuit through Beatrice that reached speeds over 100 mph.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday a Beatrice police officer spotted a blue Dodge Durango with no visible registration.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, and arrest documents state when the overhead lights were turned on the driver of the pickup accelerated northbound on 11th Street.

The vehicle turned east on Scott Street and was traveling around 40 mph. The vehicle eventually reached speeds of more than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The driver ran multiple stop signs, at least one while traveling around 75 mph, arrest documents state.

Near Beatrice High School, the driver failed to make a turn and drove over the bike trail and into a ditch.

The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Jaime Harvey, got out of the truck and fled on foot. He was apprehended, and during a search of Harvey and the truck authorities found two used methamphetamine pipes, 4.5 Clonazepam pills and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Harvey’s license had been revoked for driving under suspension, and he told police the vehicle was not licensed or insured.

He was placed under arrest for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, not having valid registration and not having insurance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1