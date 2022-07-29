Quality animals presented at goat and sheep shows

The Meat Goat and the Sheep show was held on Thursday afternoon at the Gage County Fair.

Both breeding and market animals were exhibited at both shows.

Jorden Maubry of Russell, Kan. judged both shows. Maubry grew up showing in Kansas, as well as nationally.

“I’ve shown just about everything from a pigeon, steers to sheep,” said Maubry.

Maubry served on a judging team at a Junior College in Oklahoma and on a team at Kansas State. She currently raises show sheep and show cattle.

“The quality that the Gage County Fair has put out has been tremendous,” Maubry said. “There was not an animal here that was not worked with and genuinely cared for. All of the kids and their parents have worked so hard.

“I’m extremely proud of the first-year showmen. You could tell that they were nervous, but they did everything they could.”

Maubry said she loved the PeeWee Showmanship.

“Those kids are so honest. It was a huge turn out and they were having fun,” Maubry said. “Hopefully they’ll come back when they reach 4-H age and be involved.”

Three youth participated in the non-competitive Unified Showmanship as a part of the Sheep show.

Youth with special needs were given the opportunity to learn to care for animals and show the sheep with some assistance.

“You could tell they were absolutely enjoying being in the show ring and it was a privilege to judge,” said Maubry.