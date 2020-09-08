Quilts displayed at Homestead celebrates centennial of 19th amendment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In honor of the centennial of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote, Homestead National Monument’s latest exhibit highlights artistic quilts made by Nebraska women and focusing on women’s history.

“From grandmothers to heroines, some from everyday life and some who have pushed the boundaries forced upon them, all have a story,” an exhibit sign says upon entering. “We shine light on these women and issues as representatives of all females everywhere who have had to prove themselves and have paved the way for women of today.”

Some displays focus on famous artists and authors like Frida Kahlo, Georgia O’Keefe and Willa Cather, while others focused on Nebraska women, like Edith and Grace Abbott’s contributions to Grand Island.

Some quilts had even broader stories, using an individual experience to highlight Nebraska women educators and farmers.

“As a fifth-generation Nebraska farmer, I’m honoring the women who broke sod, walked along with wagon trains, fed the world while men were at war and have been integral parts of farming operations for centuries,” Megan Patent-Nygren of Ashland said. Her quilt depicts an image of her great-grandma, Martha Wohlman Brodersen in rural Randolph.