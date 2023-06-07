Bryan Post was surprised when racecar drivers from Beatrice and Lincoln were parked at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan, a 14-year-old boy from Beatrice, was in a rollover accident on Highway 77 on May 6. He was a passenger and was ejected from the truck.

His mother, Wendy Post, said his injury was at the T7 vertebrae.

“We were told it was a complete break and Bryan would never walk again,” she said. “But we got to Madonna on Wednesday, May 10, just three days after his surgery. The team did an ASIA testing on him changed his diagnosis to an incomplete break.

“This gave us hope that maybe someday he might get some movement back. Every day he is getting stronger. He’s working on strengthening his core and arms so he can be more independent on getting in and out of bed and his wheelchair.”

On May 30, Bryan’s dad, Matt Post put a photo of Bryan on Facebook Beatrice Neighborhood Watch.

“My son, Bryan, is at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, and for his outing, he wants to go to the place he loves, which is the races. This isn't allowed, so his case worker wants to bring race cars to him.”

About 20 racecars and several classic automobiles traveled to Lincoln from Beatrice and were in the parking lot to support Bryan in his recovery. Other Madonna patients also were able to be a part of the event.

Jayhusker Auto Club Austin Wolken of Beatrice said he wanted to be involved in the event when he saw the post on Facebook.

“I guess a lot of it is being a young age and in that kind of situation, and I know his love for cars,” he said. “If there is any way I can bring joy to him that is what I wanted to do today.”

Brandon Johnson of Beatrice brought a racecar to the event.

“Bryan helps Jesse VanLaningham that races one of my cars and we’ve known Bryan a long time,” he said. “We heard about this and wanted to do something not only for Bryan, but for a lot of people that could come out and have fun seeing the cars.

“There is nothing better than the racing community. When it comes down to it, the racing community pulls behind you like no other. We just want the Post family to know that we’re all here for them.”

Jacob Swanson, a racecar driver from Lincoln, also brought his car for the event. He had heard about it from a friend.

“It was important for me to give back to the community,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the fans it wouldn’t be any fun.”

Wendy said the event meant a lot to the family.

“Today meant a lot to Bryan and our family,” she said. “His Madonna team went out of their way to make him feel more in his comfort zone.

“The racing family has been amazing. Bryan got to meet Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet, and Rico Abreu. He is also receiving lots of mail from drivers all over. This definitely helped raise his spirits.”